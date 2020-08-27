21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Warner circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
27 August 2020
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Warner Jr.
There are 24 applicants. Of those, 12 are women, 12 are men, six are minorities, 18 are non-minorities, 12 are presently employed in the private sector and 12 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 51.8 years. Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 24 applicants:
|
Monique D. Abby
|
Seth A. Albin
|
G. Michael Archer
|
David L. Bryant
|
William M. Corrigan Jr.
|
Ellen W. Dunne
|
Mondonna L. Ghasedi
|
Peter W. Gullborg
|
Shevon L. Harris
|
Beverly Hauber
|
Terri L. Johnson
|
Peter J. Krane
|
John R. Lasater
|
Virginia W. Lay
|
Jeffrey P. Medler
|
Diane M. Monahan
|
Krista S. Peyton
|
Ian C. Simmons
|
Thomas D. Smith
|
Dean A. Stark
|
Matt Waltz
|
Natalie Warner
|
D. Kimberly Whittle
|
Nicole S. Zellweger
Immediately following the interviews, the commission will meet in St. Louis County to select a panel of three applicants to send to the governor, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the panelists as a circuit judge in the Twenty-First Circuit.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Robert G. Dowd, Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission, Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.
###
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300