21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Warner circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

27 August 2020

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Warner Jr.

There are 24 applicants. Of those, 12 are women, 12 are men, six are minorities, 18 are non-minorities, 12 are presently employed in the private sector and 12 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 51.8 years. Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 24 applicants:

Monique D. Abby Seth A. Albin G. Michael Archer David L. Bryant William M. Corrigan Jr. Ellen W. Dunne Mondonna L. Ghasedi Peter W. Gullborg Shevon L. Harris Beverly Hauber Terri L. Johnson Peter J. Krane John R. Lasater Virginia W. Lay Jeffrey P. Medler Diane M. Monahan Krista S. Peyton Ian C. Simmons Thomas D. Smith Dean A. Stark Matt Waltz Natalie Warner D. Kimberly Whittle Nicole S. Zellweger

The commission will conduct the interviews via videoconference, using the Zoom online meeting platform, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The public and the media are invited to listen to the interviews via Zoom. If you are interested in doing so, please contact Chad Dalton at chad.dalton@courts.mo.gov no later than 5 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, for more information.

Immediately following the interviews, the commission will meet in St. Louis County to select a panel of three applicants to send to the governor, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the panelists as a circuit judge in the Twenty-First Circuit.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Robert G. Dowd, Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission, Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300