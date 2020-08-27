"Then Again with Herbie J Pilato" Streams Classic TV Talk on Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime UK

The cast of TV's gothic daytime soap "Dark Shadows" appear on "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato" (From left: Kathryn Leigh Scott, Lara Parker, David Selby, Herbie J Pilato) [Photography by Dan Holm] "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato" is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime UK. Pictured: Guests Ed Asner (left) and Burt Ward (right). [Photography by Dan Holm] Acting siblings Stanley Livingston (left) and Barry Livingston (right) appear on "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato" [Photography by Dan Holm]

Classic TV Talk Show "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato" hits a pop-culture home-run on Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime UK

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the summer of 2019, Amazon Prime and distributor Shout Factory TV began streaming episodes of Then Again with Herbie J Pilato, a 30-minute talkfest dedicated to classic television. The six-episode first season is executive produced by writer/actor/singer Pilato, along with Joel Eisenberg and Steve Hillard (“The Chronicles of Ara”), under their Council Tree Productions banner. Lorie Girsh Eisenberg is the lead producer.

In mid-2020, Then Again with Herbie J Pilato began streaming internationally on Amazon Prime UK, with a solid list of classic TV guest stars, such as Burt Ward ("Batman"), Marion Ross ("Happy Days"), Cindy Williams ("Laverne & Shirley"), David Selby, Kathryn Leigh Scott and Lara Parker ("Dark Shadows"), Ed Asner ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show"), brothers Stanley Livingston and Barry Livingston ("My Three Sons"), and - in his final TV interview, Robert Conrad ("The Wild Wild West"), among others.

Pilato is a prolific author, who has written 12 pop-culture-themed books including his latest, “MARY: The Mary Tyler Moore Story,” as well as “Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door,” “Twitch Upon A Star,” “The Bionic Book,” and “Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV’s Top Male Icons from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.” Pilato hosts the new series, on which he interviews pop-culture subjects from the world of classic TV, and the format for which closely mirrors Pilato’s successful weekly “Throwback Thursday” live events in the Los Angeles area.

The classic TV community, overall, has a deep respect for Pilato, as do his colleagues on the show.

“I know of no one in this industry more connected to, or passionate about, the world of classic television than Herbie J Pilato,” said Joel Eisenberg. “We want this program to become a historically important document in the world of both art and culture.”

Said executive producer Hillard: “Joel and I are thrilled to be in business with Herbie J. The interests of Council Tree Productions, as always, lie primarily with the artistic journey. We want to understand the reality of the business and we aim for this program to speak to everyone who aspires to make a living in the arts, as well as classic TV fans everywhere.”

Adds Pilato: “Our team is comprised of amazing talents and visionaries. We all cherish the classic TV wheelhouse and to partner with like-minded professionals on a project that will resonate with so many fans of classic TV and beyond is nothing less than an honor."

Then Again with Herbie J Pilato has been given the golden seal of approval by viewers and the press.

