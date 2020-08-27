Rutland Barracks/ Vandalism- Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE- Request for Information

CASE#: 20B403294

TROOPER: Trp Kevin Nutt

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2020 between 9:45-10:45 PM

LOCATION: Wallingford

VIOLATION: Vandalism

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, is seeking help, from anyone who has information regarding a vandalism to a sign that occurred on School Street near Taft Terrace in the Town of Wallingford. The incident occurred on 08/26/2020 between 9:45-10:45 PM.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the investigating officer, Trooper Nutt, at the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-901 or via email at kevin.nutt@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.