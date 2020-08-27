CPO Spotlight: Meet Officer Amanda Nevel

As a Conservation Police Officer for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Amanda Nevel's job encompasses many tasks, including helping injured wildlife.

By Molly Kirk

Photos by courtesy of Amanda Nevel

Each month in the Conservation Police Notes from the Field email, we at the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) are going to highlight one of our Conservation Police Officers and find out what the job means to them. For this first installment, we introduce you to Amanda Nevel, a Marine veteran and avid outdoor enthusiast.

Name: Officer Amanda Nevel

Region and County of Assignment: Region 1 Richmond County

What do you love about your job as a Conservation Police Officer (CPO) for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR)?

I love having a flexible schedule to fit whatever season we are currently in. I love sharing my experiences with other women and veterans who did not know about this job opportunity. I also appreciate the opportunities working for DWR has provided—I have been able to learn more about the outdoors here than anywhere else. Most importantly, I have been blessed with great coworkers who love the job as much as I do.

What inspired you to become a CPO?

I have wanted to be a police officer since I was a kid. I spent five years as a Military Police Officer in the United States Marine Corps after high school. I saw the job posting for a CPO and it seemed like the best of both worlds—combining my love of the outdoors, wildlife, hunting, and fishing with the desire to want to be a police officer.

What line of work did you do before joining the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources?

I have had several jobs from sales, to construction, to working in mental health with teenagers. The last of which sparked my interest in increasing outdoor education and opportunities with our youth. I also served in the United States Marine Corps.

What wildlife and /or outdoor activities do you participate in on your own time?

I enjoy archery, hunting, shooting sports, and fishing. I also enjoy hiking and have been section hiking the Appalachian Trail.

What’s been your most memorable moment while working as a CPO?

It is hard to pick one moment because there are so many. From breaking a good case against someone who thought they got away, to watching a kid proudly show me his first deer he ever killed with dad, to hosting a women’s hunter education class so ladies new to the sport feel comfortable attending, and lastly to the harder moments like bringing a loved one home to their family after a tragic boat accident. Each moment is vastly different and yet just as important.