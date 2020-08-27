Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be Livestreamed

August 27, 2020

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is celebrating a major milestone for its Healthcare Facilities Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony tomorrow at the newly modernized Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston. Due to attendance limitations, the event will be available for live and recorded online viewing.

WHO: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, WDH Director Michael Ceballos and other invited dignitaries

WHEN: Friday, August 28, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Online viewing available on the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HQk2G-WEA4&feature=youtu.be.

More information about the Healthcare Facilities Project is available at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/healthcare-facilities-project/.