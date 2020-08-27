Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,939 in the last 365 days.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be Livestreamed

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be Livestreamed

August 27, 2020

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is celebrating a major milestone for its Healthcare Facilities Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony tomorrow at the newly modernized Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston. Due to attendance limitations, the event will be available for live and recorded online viewing.

WHO: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, WDH Director Michael Ceballos and other invited dignitaries

WHEN: Friday, August 28, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Online viewing available on the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HQk2G-WEA4&feature=youtu.be.

More information about the Healthcare Facilities Project is available at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/healthcare-facilities-project/.

You just read:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be Livestreamed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.