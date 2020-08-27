Landmark News Aggregator HotSheet.com Feeds the World
News Not a Thing of the Past with Respected & Relatable Search EngineNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instituted in 1995 as a leading web directory, HotSheet.com has fast become a respected, landmark news aggregator that indexes hundreds of terabytes of information to present a continuous flow of articles organized in eight general interest categories.
Designed to make news more accessible and easier to navigate, HotSheet provides a focus on facts with diverse perspectives and intuitive user controls. A quick-serve reference taken from thousands of publishers, HotSheet offers top story and breaking news through various syndication feeds. The site includes a unique combined search method, utilizing multiple research engines available to users on one form.
HotSheet features top story news headlines available through 16 major news providers, automatically switching feeds every 30 seconds for fast browsing.
In computing, a news aggregator, also termed a feed aggregator, feed reader, news reader, RSS reader, or simply an aggregator, is a web application that aggregates syndicated web content such as online newspapers blogs, podcasts, and video blogs (vlogs) providing information from different sources in a systematized way and in one location for easy viewing.
HotSheet.com consolidates a world of websites, creating a unique information space or personal newspaper.
New HotSheet architecture includes the addition of ten personal links for quicker access within the user's interface. Links can be saved, transferred, and loaded from any text file. Significant speed improvements allow organizations the ability to send files filled with unique links to their employees.
Index infrastructure now includes Voice functions that can open 3-party applications directly (such as Twitter). Users can search the web, and explore other computational knowledge necessary for tasking through unique voice commands.
Web search is powered by Google CSE (Custom Search Engine), which provides a broad core algorithm update and fresher results due to continuous indexing.
Loyal users have come to depend upon HotSheet for years as their main text-based search engine indispensable for quick, multiple interactive experiences. The personalized stream of articles and other news-related content provides important interests at a glance, and many users continue to make HotSheet not only their go-to source for news but their web browser's home page.
