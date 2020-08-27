Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC Adds Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Photography to Service Offerings

Integrity Compliance Solutions uses aerial drone photography captured by FAA licensed pilots. Licensed engineers are able to identify areas of equipment needing additional inspection and attention.

Drone photography proves to be a valuable tool for inspection services

Our trained UAV pilots’ inspection-quality images capture critical information from the aerial camera.” — Derek Sollberger, President Integrity Compliance Solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity and Compliance Solutions, LLC, a full service provider of oil and gas engineering, and operational solutions for pipelines and facilities, is adding Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) photography to its service offerings. Integrity Compliance Solutions UAV pilots are FAA licensed and professional engineering (PE) licensed, able to identify areas of equipment needing additional inspection and attention. The company says its drones can deliver a variety of data content including high resolution imagery, video, and geographic information.

“Our trained UAV pilots’ inspection-quality images capture critical information from the aerial camera,” President Derek Sollberger, Integrity Compliance Solutions, states. “There are so many circumstances where traditional visual inspections would cost significantly more and introduce human risk factors.”

According to the company, UAV photography is a viable inspection alternative when:

-property access is challenging;

-a company is having surface owner relation issues;

-the equipment is on environmentally sensitive land;

-noise is restricted; and

-operational resources are limited.

About Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC

A turnkey provider of integrity & compliance solutions for upstream, midstream or downstream, natural gas or liquids, Integrity Compliance Solutions offers more than 50 years experience in pipeline compliance and integrity management services. Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC services include:

• Midstream, production facility, and pipeline design

• E&P producer and Midstream facility A&D services

• Asset optimization and operational cost evaluation

• Construction Management

• Construction & Integrity Inspection

• UAV Inspection-quality Photography

For more information contact Derek Sollberger, President and Founder at: 405-301-5316 info@ic-solutions-llc.com www.ic-solutions-llc.com