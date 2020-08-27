PennDOT Launches Website for the State College Area Connector

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently launched a website for the State College Area Connector and is encouraging the public to sign up for future updates.

Interested individuals can sign up for future updates and offer input at www.penndot.gov/scac.

In cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, PennDOT has initiated a Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study for the Potters Mills/Centre Hall/Boalsburg area. The PEL study will evaluate transportation improvements in southern Centre County.

The results of the PEL study will identify transportation projects and alternatives that can move forward into the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. The goal of the website is to facilitate public outreach efforts during the PEL and future NEPA processes.

Input from the public is important in identifying resources in the study area early in the process. Doing so will allow time to develop potential solutions that avoid, minimize, or mitigate impacts to these resources. As the study moves forward, PennDOT encourages area residents, drivers, and all interested parties to review the study information and offer feedback.

