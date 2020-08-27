Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maine DOE Releases Sneak Peek of MOOSE Learning Module Library

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has released a sneak peek of MOOSE, a new online Learning Module Library (Maine Opportunity for Online Sustained Education) that will launch on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. The website provides free access to a-synchronous, interdisciplinary, project-based learning modules aligned to the Maine Learning Results for all grades, PK-12.

Preview more of the module topics visit the Maine DOE website.

Maine educators, curriculum leaders, and educational community organizations throughout Maine have worked all summer to produce the engaging and innovative learning opportunities in MOOSE.  Educators have also have been invited to take part in a second phase of the website’s development that will begin on September 8th when the site launches.

For more information about MOOSE please contact Beth Lambert, beth.lambert@maine.gov or Page Nichols, page.nichols@maine.gov.

