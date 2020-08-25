For immediate release: August 25, 2020 (20-153) Spanish

Contact: Lisa Stromme Warren Communications, 360-628-7883

New testing metric and methodology updates announced for COVID-19 dashboards used to track progress statewide

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health is making changes to the way we process and report testing data statewide, in an effort to account for the true volume of tests being done and to better benchmark our progress. The following changes are set to take effect Tuesday, 8/25:

Total tests - The DOH data dashboard, and the risk assessment dashboard will now report on the total number of tests instead of the total individuals who were tested. This is a change from the old approach, which counted just one test per person, even if someone was tested more than once. With this new change, every test is counted, and the new data will improve our understanding of the testing situation as it now fully reflects the actual testing volume. This change was made to be more in line with other states’ methodologies as well as the CDC.

Percent positive – The percent of total tests that are positive will also shift from being based on the percentage of unique individuals who test positive to the percentage of tests that are positive. While the data will change, and we anticipate the percent positive will decrease somewhat because we are now accounting for total tests, the dashboard visualizations will stay the same.

Daily Testing Rate– We will add this metric on the Risk Assessment dashboard. This additional measure helps us understand the per capita testing levels in the state and by county. The new measure allows easy comparisons of counties and other locations allowing us to better benchmark our progress. It is calculated by dividing the average number of molecular tests performed over the past week by the population in the county or state and then multiplying by 100,000. We will not be including any targets at this time, but that could change. This metric will replace the current, “Individuals tested per new case” on the risk assessment dashboard (which was an additional way of expressing the “percent positive” metric).

Media note: All media questions can be directed to Dr. Kathy Lofy, State Health Officer, during our media briefing Wednesday, 8/26, at 2pm PST. You may submit questions ahead of time to DOH-PIO@doh.wa.gov .

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter . Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection .

###

Printable Version (PDF)