Where's Picard or Anything Else
In this essay, Denise Meridith humorously wonders if modern televisions provide TMI (i.e., too much information).
Baby boomers used to to enjoy three networks. Now there are over 1700 programs. This story explores the notion that there may be too much information. As kids, baby boomers had it so easy. There were only three channels: ABC, CBS and NBC. They knew what came on, when, and where. Now, TV watching is like eating Forrest Gump's box of chocolates; one never knows what he/she is going to get when.
In the past, one's leisure schedule was determined by the television schedule. The whole family gathered around the small screen television on Friday night to see Dallas and Sunday night to see Ed Sullivan and Bonanza.
Television habits were also determined by age. Kids spent Saturday mornings with cartoons (e.g., Yogi Bear for preschoolers and Rocky and Bullwinkle for pre-teens) or the live-action Sky King. Teens rushed home after school, in time to see Vicky (and her evil double personality Nicky) on One Life to Live, one of the first soap operas to feature young people. During lunch time at school, girls would giggle about how tight Robert Conrad's pants were on the Wild Wild West the night before. Parents and grandparents watched CBS and Murder She Wrote to see old movie stars making guest appearances.
In the 1960's, there were not many shows in color. Many did not even know there were color televisions. Poor and middle-class families may not have known anyone who had one and there was no Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous to let them know what luxuries they did not have and should covet.
There were also not many people OF color on television. African-Americans would run to the phone to call friends to turn on the TV whenever a Black person appeared on such-and-such a channel. Many Black mothers were disappointed when their favorite show Nat King Cole was cancelled because no companies would sponsor the show starring a dark-skinned Black man. They were so proud, though, when Julia debuted (with Diahann Carroll as the lead actress and who was not a maid) or when the Black guy was the smart one of the I Spy duo. Of course, then, they did not know what Bill Cosby was doing off-screen. Years later, teens of all colors learned the latest dance steps from Soul Train, which showcased Black teenagers who had not been seen on American Bandstand.
There was a 1990's show named Dream On, about a boy who grew up sitting in front of the television. As a result, he witnessed, experienced and related to everything from his work to his love life as if they were scenes from a television show. Many baby boomers could relate to being like Martin Tupper.
This time of year, everyone used to be excited, in anticipation of that special week in September, when all the new shows started at the same time. Everyone would read about the new shows or upcoming resolutions of the cliffhangers on returning shows (e.g., though 350 million people were kept in suspense about who shot JR until November 1980) in their TV Guide. Now, it is hard not only to know what day, time or channel a show is on, but what network or company is carrying it. Is AMC on Hulu or Sling? Is Sling or CBS All Access even on the new smart TV I bought? Was that finale in March the final show of the season or the end of the series altogether? What month or year is a show coming back on? Can one watch the whole year’s series in one week or does one have to wait for a new episode each week? Is your local baseball team even on TV in your area?
There is nothing to really complain about, though. For the first time, anyone can see a show on any subject he/she wants, whether it is surfing or making Lego castles or 500-pound people. If people cannot see shows live, they can record and watch them at any other time. The cost of big-screen color machines has dropped drastically, and a person can watch shows, sports and movies on a very "smart" television or on a tablet or on a phone or probably even on a watch!
But, baby boomers should be forgiven for sometimes being confused or nostalgic, since watching today has become like playing the new slot machines. Everyone might as well just sit back, relax and push a button (or now with some sets you can just give a verbal command). There may be no idea of if or why a person wins (i.e., by landing on something good that he/she has been anxious to watch); but he or she might get lucky. There are a lot of intelligent, informative, well-written and -acted, finely-produced, and visually-stunning programs (like Star Trek: Picard) to be found and enjoyed among over 1,770 shows on television.
