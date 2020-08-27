8/26/2020

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

**Photo Release** CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Meets with Urban Search & Rescue Task Force Before Deployment to Louisiana Ahead of Hurricane Laura

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis joined Florida’s Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force 4 at the Florida Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in prayer prior to their deployment to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Hurricane Laura bears down on the Gulf Coast as a dangerous Category 4 storm, I want to thank our first responders for their heroic efforts in preparation for this storm and the possible severe impacts after landfall. Yesterday, I mobilized Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 4 to Louisiana to help support the recovery efforts following this powerful storm and these highly trained firefighters are bringing lifesaving resources and equipment to support our friends on the Gulf Coast.

“As Floridians, we know all too well the devastation hurricanes can cause. Please keep these first responders in your prayers as they put themselves in harm’s way to protect these communities. I cannot thank these dedicated men and women enough for their service. God bless you all and come home safe.”

