8/26/2020

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

**Video Release** CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Meets with Urban Search & Rescue Task Force Before Deployment to Louisiana Ahead of Hurricane Laura

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis welcomed Florida’s Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force 4 to the Florida Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Tallahassee prior to their deployment to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura. Yesterday, the CFO announced the deployment of US&R to provide life-saving equipment and resources following potential impacts of Hurricane Laura. The CFO spoke and prayed with first responders as they head towards Louisiana to offer their support and assistance before and after Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Click here for video b-roll of the US&R Task Force 4 today at the EOC. ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).