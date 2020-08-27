St. Albans Barracks/Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2020 at 2019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105/Horseshoe Rd, Berkshire VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Sirena Donna

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/26/2020 at approximately 2019 hours, Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement in the location of Route 105 by Horseshoe Rd in the town of Berkshire. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling 96 mph in a posted 50 mph, making that 46 mph over the posted speed limit.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Sirena Donna (26) of Richford, VT.

Donna was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/5/2020 at 1000 hours for the offense of Excessive Speed. Donna was also issued a VCVC for her speed which has a waiver penalty of $682.00 and 2 points on her license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov