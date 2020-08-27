Connect First Credit Union extends and expands omnichannel relationship with ASAPP and Celero
EINPresswire.com/ -- Connect First Credit Union, ASAPP Financial Technology and Celero are pleased to announce the extension and expansion of their existing relationship associated with the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform.
Connect First originally selected the ASAPP omnichannel account origination solution, delivered through Celero, in February 2019, following an extensive review of alternative providers. Recently, as part of the extensive overall digital transformation initiatives underway, the licensing agreement between Connect First, ASAPP and Celero has been expanded to include ASAPP’s omnichannel lending origination solution, which will allow Connect First to deliver digital lending options to its members anytime / anywhere.
Connect First has engaged ASAPP to work with its digital banking team and Celero to integrate ASAPP with its upcoming launch of the Celero Xpress™ digital banking platform. This integration will allow existing authenticated members to launch the ASAPP account and lending origination process from within their digital banking environment. Development activities for this integration are planned for early 2021.
Connect First Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Boynton, noted: “Our partnerships with Celero and ASAPP have been critical parts of our digital transformation journey. We know by expanding our use of ASAPP to include its lending origination functionality, we will be able to deliver a stronger omnichannel member experience.”
“The integration of ASAPP’s account and lending origination platform with the Celero Xpress digital banking platform will provide our credit union Client-Partners with a simple member experience that enables them to open new accounts and obtain loans from their credit union,” said JR Pierman, ASAPP’s President and CEO.
“Celero’s integration with leading fintechs like ASAPP creates seamless connectivity between core banking, digital banking and essential third-party solutions our clients rely on. Celero values helping credit unions meet their business objectives with integrations like ASAPP,” said Rojin Nair, General Manager, Fintech Solutions.
The Connect First, ASAPP and Celero teams will be working this Fall on planning and configuration activities, and are looking forward to the member experience that will be delivered.
About Connect First Credit Union
Connect First Credit Union one of the largest and most successful credit unions in Canada, is a full-service financial institution with over $6 billion in assets under administration. Connect First employs over 750 Albertans who provide a range of financial products and advice in more than 40 communities across central and southern Alberta. It serves 125,000 members through its trusted local brands of First Calgary Financial, Chinook Financial, Mountain View Financial and Legacy Financial and a community-focused approach to banking.
About Celero
Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero’s proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT, and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data centre operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech start-ups. For more information, visit celero.ca.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, visit asappbanking.com.
