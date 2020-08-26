Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SCAM ALERT: Beware of Enti­ties Pos­ing as State Agen­cies to Send Pur­chase Orders

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a consumer alert warning Texans and Texas companies to exercise caution with any purchase order purporting to come from a state agency when they have not established prior contact with that agency. Recently, scammers and entities posing as state agencies have sent out purchase orders for goods. The company receiving the fraudulent purchase order then processes the order, ships the goods and never receives payment from the scammers.

“All Texans should be aware of unsolicited purchase orders and requests from fraudsters impersonating leaders in their government. This is a scam that deceitful individuals are using to enrich themselves at the expense of hardworking citizens,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office has a long history of pursuing those who attempt to defraud Texans and we stand ready to assist anyone harmed by these schemes.”

Texas state agencies have detailed procurement procedures for purchase orders and contracts. All unsolicited purchase orders supposedly sent from state agencies should be independently verified through direct contact with the agency.

