Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 26, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 26, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg. Company Name: RIVIANA FOODS INC. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Smart Taste Extra Wide Noodle

Company Announcement

Riviana Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling 19,931 cases of certain coded Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra-Wide Noodle cellophane packages that contain an egg noodle product. The affected Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra-Wide Noodle packages do not declare the allergen “egg”, which is an ingredient in the noodle product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. The affected product was distributed nationally from March through August of this year.

The product at issue can be identified by the manufacturing code and UPC number listed on the package as listed in the chart below.

Product Size Product Name Manufacturing Codes Individual Package UPC 12 oz. each RONZONI® Smart Taste® Extra-Wide Noodles MAR3022H, MAR3122H, JUN0422H, JUN0522H, JUL2422H, JUL2522H 71300 05008

No other varieties and no other manufacturing codes are included in this recall.

At this time, Riviana has received one consumer complaint and no reports of illness or injury associated with this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing egg was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Riviana’s packaging review processes.

Riviana has instructed distributors and retailers who purchased affected product from Riviana to segregate the recalled products from their inventories so that a Riviana sales representative may assist retailers in the disposition of the product.

Consumers should return the affected product to the store where they purchased it for a full refund. Consumers who may have questions or concerns should call Riviana’s toll free Consumer Relations number at 1-800-730-5957, Monday through Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm (Eastern).