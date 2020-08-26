Dr. Jaymz

Doctor from English University claims WHO and FDA are misleading the public #coronavirus #hcq #who #fda

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A scholar and researcher known as Dr. Jaymz who specializes in healthcare management from the University of Hertfordshire, claims the American people and the world are being misled by others insisting on a COVID-19 vaccine, when effective anti-viral drug therapies already exist. In his video he also scolds the World Health Organization (WHO) for withdrawing funding of clinical trials for Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), and accuses the FDA of misleading the public over safety concerns on its use.

He says research shows that HCQ is effective, especially when used in triple combination with azithromycin and Zinc. For example, a study in South Korea published in June reported that after receiving post-exposure prophylaxis with HCQ, all follow-up tests were negative in 211 individuals exposed at the end of a 14 day quarantine. Another case is a non-randomized trial that reported HCQ "treatment is significantly associated with viral load reduction\disappearance in COVID-19 patients, and its effect is reinforced by azithromycin.”

DrJaymz also claims that clinical trials are showing other anti-viral drugs are effective. In his video he cites a recent randomized clinical trial published in the Lancet, which showed “early triple antiviral therapy [lopinavir-ritonavir, and ribavirin] was safe and superior...in alleviating symptoms and shortening the duration of viral shedding and hospital stay in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.” If Governments and drug administration authorities worked towards making these treatments more accessible to the public, Dr. Jaymz says lives would be saved, children could safely return to school, and people could go back to leading normal lives without fear, without losing their jobs and income. Most of all, he says a mandatory vaccine is not warranted.

In his four-point plan, Dr. Jaymz calls upon;

1) Governments to cease punitive measures in the fight against COVID-19

2) The FDA to reverse its withdrawal of HCQ as a COVID-19 treatment

3) WHO to reinstate funding of clinical trials involving existing anti-viral drugs

4) The mainstream media to stop censoring doctors with valid expertise in the fight against the virus.

What They’re Not Telling You | COVID-19