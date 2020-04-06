World's First EDM single by Christian Evangelist

Single Cover

Dr James is the first evangelist in the world to become an EDM artist. His single 'Name Above' is being released on Fri April 10th.

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr James Sideras, a successful evangelist and founder of WhatTV, is releasing his much-awaited EDM debut single, ‘Name Above.’ He is the first Christian evangelist in the world to become an EDM artist. The single is being released on Fri April 10th as part of an EP that will be available in May. The song was written and co-produced with Lukus Simari, whose accolades include two no. 1 hits in Africa, as well as productions with various Grammy award winning artists. According to PRS for music, EDM is the fastest growing festival genre in the world, representing 40% of the world’s top 100 album sales.

Dr James’s single, ‘Name Above’ was produced to fill a niche in the market, as there are relatively few Christian artists in the EDM space. His goal is to inspire a generation by combining dynamic electronic music with a clear message of hope in Jesus Christ—a message that is especially relevant with the global threat of pandemic Covid-19. The current crisis is frightening hundreds of millions of people all over the world. Dr James’s message is that faith overcomes fear, and only by calling on the name of Jesus in prayer can we save both ourselves, and our crisis-stricken world. A 30-second sample of his single can be heard by clicking here.

‘Name Above’ is being released by WhatMusic group, a brand-new Christian label based in Boston, MA. Our mission is to produce and distribute gospel-centric EDM music that brings healing and transformation to everyone who hears it.

Name Above by Dr James (30-sec sample)



