Nighttime paving on US-41 in Hancock starts Sunday

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

August 26, 2020 -- Nighttime paving work will begin Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) US-41 resurfacing project in Hancock.

Starting Sunday night, a 2.5-mile stretch of US-41 from M-203 in Hancock to Lake Annie Road will be paved from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day. Night work is expected to continue through Friday, Sept. 4. This segment of highway is being resurfaced at night to minimize impacts on traffic.

This is part of the $5.4 million MDOT project to resurface 9.6 miles of US-41 from Quincy Street in the city of Hancock to Agent Street in Calumet, Houghton County. Work includes asphalt resurfacing and widening, concrete curb and gutter installation, sidewalk ramps, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

