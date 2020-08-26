Ashley Grizzell receives top MDOT employee award

Contact:

August 26, 2020 -- Ashley Grizzell of Ithaca has received the 2020 Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Director's Award, the department's highest employee honor for outstanding service. MDOT established the annual award more than 30 years ago to recognize those who exhibit leadership and exemplary public service.

"With a people-first approach, Ashley is improving processes and relationships across MDOT and beyond," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "Director's Award recipients like Ashley help make MDOT the innovative and dynamic organization that it is, and we are all grateful for her service."

Grizzell, honored in the professional - supervisor category, was instrumental during the implementation of new accounting software for the department. Her expert knowledge in governmental accounting gave her great insight in setting up coding and troubleshooting the system from both an accounting and an end-user perspective. During implementation, Grizzell was assigned to just the General Ledger component of the system. However, she was happy to provide her expertise on other components, as she understood the importance of improving the system for all customers. Grizzell continues to provide her expertise and feedback on system improvements and has become the ultimate subject matter expert for all interfaces and processes.

The Director's Award program represents the various work categories within the department. While MDOT employees nominate their peers, committees comprised of workers from each category make the final recommendations to the department.