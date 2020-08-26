Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-94 lane closures between Haggerty Road and Rawsonville Road, Belleville Rest Area closed this weekend in Wayne County

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Belleville Van Buren Township

ROADWAY: I-94

START DATE: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 8 p.m.

REOPEN DATE: Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 5 a.m.

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is continuing to repair eastbound and westbound I-94 in western Wayne County. Work has included overnight and weekend lane closures. This weekend's work from Haggerty Road to Rawsonville Road will also involve closing the Belleville Rest Area and the ramps to and from Rawsonville Road.

Project map  

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, westbound I-94 will have only the left lane open from Belleville Road to Rawsonville Road. The exit ramps to and from Rawsonville Road will also be closed.

As part of the I-94 work, crews will also perform concrete repairs at the rest area. The work will require closing the rest area.

SAFETY BENEFIT: The concrete pavement repairs will provide a smoother and safer ride for drivers.

