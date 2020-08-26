8/26/2020

CFO Patronis Urges CA, NY and Chicago Businesses to Relocate to Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis sent letters to top businesses in New York, Chicago, and California to highlight reasons why Florida is the best place for businesses of all sizes to relocate and thrive. As a member of the Enterprise Florida, Inc. Board, the state’s main entity charged with business recruitment, CFO Patronis is passionate about highlighting the advantages Florida has to offer businesses including no personal income tax, low corporate taxes, business-friendly regulations, top ranked colleges and universities, world-wide transportation options and more.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “My message to businesses in California, Chicago and New York is simple: your politicians don’t appreciate you. While states like New York and California over-regulate and over-tax their businesses, Florida has a business-friendly climate with no personal income tax and limits on burdensome regulations. Also, in contrast with Chicago where they can’t keep the public safe, Florida is one of the safest states to live and run your business as we have hit a nearly 49-year low in crime rates thanks to a robust network of dedicated first responders. From the Panhandle to the Keys, our state is a beautiful place to live and work and I’m here to tell the world that Florida is open for business!”

Read the full letters below:

Letter to California businesses

Letter to New York businesses

Letter to Chicago businesses

In addition to the letters, the CFO also sent businesses a Florida postcard.

These letters come on the heels of the CFO’s business recruitment effort to Elon Musk and Uber.

