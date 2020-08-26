Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,799 in the last 365 days.

Learn about fall edible mushrooms at Sept. 2 MDC virtual program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Mushroom hunting is a tradition for many of Missouri’s outdoor enthusiasts.

Morels get much of the mushroom hunting hype when they appear in April and May, but mushroom hunting isn’t just a spring thing. Wild mushrooms can provide tasty table fare in the fall, too. One of the keys to enjoying Missouri’s wild mushrooms is knowing which ones are edible and which ones aren’t.

People can learn more about mushrooms that can add delight to meals at this time of year at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Flavorful Fall Fungus.” This online program will be from 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 2, and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174166

In this program, MDC Naturalist Alex Holmes will discuss the basics of mushroom hunting, give tips for identifying some of the more common species in the region and will also provide a couple of recipes. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

Learn about fall edible mushrooms at Sept. 2 MDC virtual program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.