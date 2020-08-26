Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judge Jaimie Goodman Receives Another Prominent Endorsement

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Jaimie Goodman, who finished in first place in a three-way race for the 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 30 seat on August 18, is honored to receive Jess Santamaria’s endorsement.

Jess Santamaria previously represented our Western Communities on the Palm Beach County Commission from 2006 to 2014.

Santamaria has been a leader in the Western Communities serving on countless boards and committees since moving there in 1974 and has been honored as an “Outstanding Citizen” by both Royal Palm Beach and Wellington.

Santamaria has also been recognized many times for his charitable endeavors supporting the community.

“I am honored to receive Jess Santamaria’s endorsement. His reputation in our Western Communities is second to none,” said Judge Goodman.

Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote on August 18, a runoff election is scheduled for November 3.

For more information about Judge Jaimie Goodman, visit the campaign website at www.judgejaimiegoodman.com.

Paid by Judge Jaimie Goodman for 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, Group 30.

Francine Nelson
Patriot Games, Inc.
+1 561-651-1499
