Paving on Route 15 NB Liberty Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound are advised of alternating lane restrictions next week for a paving project near (Liberty Exit 162) in Liberty Township, Tioga County.

On Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will mill and pave a 200-foot stretch of Route 15 northbound approximately three quarters of a mile north of the Lycoming County line. Motorists should expect short term single lane closures while the work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

