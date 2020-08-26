Eastbound I-376 Ramp Closures Tonight in Robinson Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight closure of the eastbound ramps on I-376 at the Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A) interchange in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday night, August 26 weather permitting.

The eastbound I-376 off-ramps at the Weirton (Exit 60A) and Crafton (Exit 60B) interchanges and on-ramp from Route 22/30 (Steubenville Pike) will close to traffic tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow crews to conduct milling operations. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Route 22/30, turn left onto the ramp toward westbound 376 toward the Airport

From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp

Follow eastbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Make a left onto Route 22/30

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 60

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Make a right onto Route 60

End detour

Ramp paving work requiring closures and detours is anticipated to occur Thursday night. Additional information will be provided prior to the work occurring.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

