Two Charged, Arrested in Brownsville Homicide

BROWNSVILLE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Brownsville Police Department has resulted in the arrest of two men in connection to a shooting in Brownsville, Monday.

At the request of 28th District Attorney General Garry Brown, Agents joined Brownsville police in investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. A man and woman were found critically injured inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street. However, it was determined the shooting did not occur at that location. The female victim, identified as Chelsey Morris (DOB: 6/6/96) of Bells, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. The male victim, from Adrmore, Oklahoma, was transported to a Memphis hospital with life-threatening injuries. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed Tavares Ray and Wylie Ligon III as the individuals responsible for the offenses against the victims during a suspected narcotics transaction and attempted robbery.

Tuesday evening, TBI Agents, the Brownsville Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Ray (DOB: 8/5/84) and Ligon (DOB: 9/18/91). Both were booked into the Haywood County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Especially Aggravated Robbery, and one count of Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Both are being held without bond.

Ray

Ligon