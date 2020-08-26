New opinion: Aug. 26

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
Berg v. Jaeger, et al. 2020 ND 178 Docket No.: 20200184 Filing Date: 8/26/2020 Case Type: WRIT OF MANDAMUS (Civil) Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: The supreme court, in exercising its original jurisdiction, may issue a writ of injunction to restrain the commission or continuance of an act.
The five-year residency requirement of N.D. Const. art. V, § 4, relating to holding an executive branch office, does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
A person’s legal residence is a question of fact.