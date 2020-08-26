Ubiqare Hand-Picks Smartklinic as the SaaS platform for Providing Specialty TelehealthCare to remote patients
Mitish Chitnavis, CEO Health5C Wellness Solutions (P) LTD
the core of our business is providing coordinated specialty care using synchronous & asynchronous telehealth with remote patient monitoring & clinical care protocols. SmartKlinic ticked these boxes”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India is running the last lap in his healthcare marathon. According to a report by Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, India has a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:10,189, as against 1:1,000 recommended by WHO. These are all contributing factors in the global push to find more efficient, effective, accessible and affordable healthcare solutions. SmartKlinic has been one solution handpicked by various ingenious healthcare providers to fill in their telehealth void
— Sundar and Sridhar, co-founders of Ubiqare
Ubiqare offers a unique extension of specialist’s care which combines specialist’s care protocol with supportive care. It brings a team of clinical experts to deliver care at home through clinical telepresence and physical presence. These experts coordinate all elderly and palliative care services within the warmth of your own home. They ensure continuity of your specialist doctor’s care and timely response to episodes to avoid hospital admissions.
Smartklinic’s platform flexibility to adapt Ubiqare’s proprietary protocols to manage co-ordinated specialty care was a BIG + and adapted as part of their 4 pillars of success too. And now with Covid, the adoption of telehealth has massively increased. Even during lock downs Ubiqare was still able to deliver online and off-line services using Smartklinic and quality care is continuously being delivered.
Mitish, CEO of Health5C’ commented that “The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the use of telehealth technologies, that's largely because of the emergency suspension of regulatory barriers. Government of India and MCI worked efficiently to remove and suspend all the regulatory barriers to Telehealth”.
After years of unfulfilled predictions about high-tech health care, the use of telehealth—like telecommuting—boomed during the pandemic amid lockdowns. While the delivery of medical services via phone call, video-conference, and other electronic communications isn't universally appropriate, it's often helpful, and a huge boon for people who have limited mobility like seniors or live far from medical providers he added
The 4 pillars that make this partnership successful are evident from these benefits Ubiqare delivers to patients with complex care requirements.
1. Care+
Manage clinical episodes in timely manner using audio-video interactions and physical interventions. Prevent hospital admissions for pain, side effects, and relapses.
2. Assurance+
Offer best medical support to patients within the comfort of their home. Improve their quality of life and reduce stress of families and caregivers.
3. Continuity+
Care Doctors and support services comply with specialist’s care protocol. Monitor condition regularly using digital platform, clinical telepresence, and physical visits.
4. Technology+
Digitized case documents are kept up to date and known to care doctors and specialists. Interaction with the care doctor using A/V bridges the care continuity gap.
Sundar and Sridhar, co-founders of Ubiqare, said that “the core of our business is providing coordinated specialty care using synchronous and asynchronous telehealth with remote patient monitoring, care workflows and clinical care protocols. Smartklinic platform ticked all these boxes for our business and our patients. For senior living communities and the public in general, the rapidly growing acceptance for telemedicine is opening new doors to more affordable, timely and efficient high-quality healthcare specifically during these tough times. Seniors classified under high risk category under the different categories by age group published by WHO specifically cannot get out of their house and in case of any issue cannot reach hospital have been using our telehealth services.”
About SmartKlinic
SmartKlinic offers Telehealth Platform/Apps Services for the Patient to Consult with the Healthcare Provider on a Monthly Subscription Model. Feel safe and Protected with our blockchain technology, which adds an extra layer of security to your health/ personal data.
We offer a multi-faceted approach to changing the way Consumers/employees approach their health that includes developing a healthy workplace culture, forming trusted health advisor/ employee relationships and providing quality and cost-effective local care options is key to establishing long-term, sustainable reductions in medical costs.
SmartKlinic, a technology company devoted to helping people achieve their health and wellness goals, has implemented and tested innovative consumer engagement and activation strategies and worksite cultural changes that directly reflect the mission to help people live their lives to the fullest. SmartKlinic acts as a personal advocate to help them navigate a complex health care system and local market expertise that empowers them to access the best care with quality and cost in mind.
Dr. Abhijith Shetty
Health5C Wellness Solutions (P) Ltd
+91 88808 55551
Ubiqare Health Pvt Ltd