Public meeting on trapping

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in partnership with the University of Wyoming Extension Office, is holding a set of collaborative meetings focused on trapping. The public is invited to attend one of the five meetings in-person or one of the final two meetings virtually. A virtual meeting will be held in Laramie at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Laramie Game and Fish office, 1212 S. Adams St. Pre-registration is required.

- WGFD -