Dry Conditions Prompt Restrictions at Belle Fourche Reservoir

August 24, 2020

RAPID CITY, South Dakota - The Bureau of Reclamation and South Dakota Game Fish and Parks today implemented fire restrictions for specific activities at Belle Fourche Reservoir; including Rocky Point State Recreation Area. Restrictions are necessary due to the continued dry weather conditions and the fire restrictions enacted by Butte County. The following restrictions apply to Belle Fourche Reservoir, Rocky Point State Recreation Area and all surrounding lands managed by Reclamation: 

No campfires are allowed 

Cooking is allowed only in elevated grills or stoves using propane gas 

Vehicle access is allowed only on graveled roads or roads clear of vegetation 

To report a fire on the reservoir lands, call 911. To report a violation of these restrictions, contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 605-892-2737. 

These restrictions are in effect until further notice. For more information regarding these restrictions or other issues pertaining to Belle Fourche Reservoir, call Jay Leasure, Bureau of Reclamation, 605-519-5504. For questions related to Rocky Point Recreation Area, contact Brad Nelson, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks at 605-641-0023. 

 

