Maryland Horse Industry Board 2021 Grants Application Period Opens September 1

August 26, 2020

Application Deadline October 30

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB), a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture, will begin accepting grant applications on Sept. 1 for research, educational, and promotional projects that support horses, strengthen the equestrian community, or develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry. The deadline to apply is Oct. 30.

“Horses are a critical economic driver in Maryland and an important part of our agriculture industry,” said Agriculture Secretary Joseph Bartenfelder. “The equine sector alone adds an additional $1.3 billion dollars to the state economy and impacts more than 21,000 jobs statewide. The grants provided by the Maryland Horse Industry Board and the Maryland Feed Fund ensure that our state remains a world-class equestrian epicenter for years to come.”

Projects will be evaluated for the quality of their written presentation, potential impact and value to the industry, feasibility of the project, financial need, and potential for matching funds. Grant requests should not exceed $3,000. The average grant amount is approximately $1,200. In 2020, 38 projects received $30,000 in grant allocations.

Applicants are strongly urged to carefully read changes in the 2021 grant guidelines. Proposals that are aligned with action items found in the 2019 Maryland Horse Forum Report will be given strong consideration as well as applications that aim to enhance diversity and inclusion in the Maryland horse industry.

Organizations eligible for grants include, but are not limited to, non-profit organizations, clubs and associations, businesses, licensed farms and stables, government entities, schools, and educational institutions. Projects of interest to the MHIB include those that develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry.

Grant recipients will be announced no later than January 1, 2021. Funding will be available after that date. Projects should be completed by June 30, 2021.

Funding for these grants and for the MHIB is provided by the Maryland Feed Fund, which collects $6 on every ton of horse feed sold in Maryland. Since the Maryland Feed Fund was established in 2002, the MHIB has awarded over $500,000 in grants to nearly 400 projects throughout Maryland. The MHIB was established in 1998 to promote and develop the equine industry in Maryland.

The 2021 grant guidelines and grant applications can be found online. For more information on the MHIB or the Maryland Feed Fund, visit the MHIB’s website or contact the MHIB’s Executive Director Ross Peddicord at 240-344-0000 or ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.

