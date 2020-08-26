Don Brown of Sine Medio Technology Addresses Real Estate Industry Disruptions in a Video Conversation

Meet the CEO Video - Conversation with Don Brown of Sine Medio Sine Medio Technology logo

Don discusses how his team will use blockchain technology to disrupt 2 of America's largest industries, residential and commercial real estate and Its financing

We’re excited at the possibility of disrupting two of America’s biggest industries, real estate and real estate financing.” — Don Brown

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sine Medio Technology announced during Don Browns appearance on Meet the CEO (Video Series produced by FC Strategies) their intent to disrupt the real estate industry as well as both commercial and residential financing of that real estate.Mr Brown in his interview with Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Strategies, the sponsor of Meet the CEO Videos, described how he would be merging PropTech and FinTech using a proprietary blockchain technology to remove the middleman and streamline the conveyance process.The video is available for viewing here or at https://www.meettheceovideos.com/so/02NGMilx-?cid=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000#/main or at https://www.meettheceovideos.com/ ​The purchase and financing of real estate are two of America's largest industries. According to the National Association of Realtors, more than 6 million homes were bought and sold in 2019. Corelogic reports more than 9.51 million homes had new real estate financing completed in past 12 months. Real Estate and mortgage professionals generated more than $327 billion last year from those transactions.The Technology Sine Medio Intends To Use To Minimize Those CostsSine Medio Technology intends to utilize customized private leger technology that creates immutable transactions that will reduce friction by making the transaction both transparent and private as the same time.Benefits of the Sino Medio Technology system include:Lower Transaction CostsFull Loan Approval Within MinutesStabilized Property Value GrowthReduced Mortgage and Financial FraudFewer Mortgage DefaultsIn commenting on the new Meet the CEO Video, Don Brown, founder and CEO of Sine Medio Technology stated, “We’re excited at the possibility of disrupting two of America’s biggest industries, real estate and real estate financing.”Brown also stated, “What makes this feasible is our intent to use proprietary blockchain technology in all aspects of real estate purchase and finance transactions. We are open to discuss potential strategic or financial partnerships as well as welcome any individual accredited investor interested in Sine Medio Financial Technology, its business plans, and any opportunities available to get involved on a ground-floor basis.”Sine Medio Financial Technology, Inc.Company Contact: Donald Brown, CEOWebsite: www.sinemediofintech.com Email don@sinemediofintech.comTel. +1 409-332-9313About Meet the CEO Videos"Meet the CEO VIdeos" is a marketing outreach program that utilizes the power of a video conversation format, coupled with targeted digital, social media, online, and email distribution.​Meet the CEO Videos enable start-up, early-stage, entrepreneurial, and growing companies to target:Businesses decision-makersPotential customersPotential strategic and financial partnersResearch, development, manufacturing, marketing or distribution partnersA Meet the CEO Video can also be used as a "video news release," or to explain a traditional "print" news releasePlease view Meet the CEO Videos disclaimer/disclosure: https://www.meettheceovideos.com/disclaimer-disclosure

A conversation with Don Brown, CEO and founder of Sine Medio Technology