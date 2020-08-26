Admirals and Generals Encourage Exercising the Right to Vote
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington D.C., August 24, 2020: The Flag and General Officers' Network (TFGON), representing more than 1,500 generals and admirals from all the Nation's uniformed services, today issued the following statement encouraging Americans to vote:
As generals and admirals, we have spent the majority of our adult lives supporting and defending the Constitution, including its guarantee to all Americans of the right to cast their vote for candidates for public office whom they believe will best represent their views on important issues and work to move their county, state, and Nation forward. It's unfortunate that given the unprecedented challenges caused by the ongoing global pandemic, it would be easy for people to decide that voting is ’too hard’ to accomplish.
The members of the Flag and General Officers Network urge every eligible American to exercise his or her right to vote. While COVID-19 has caused significant negative impact -- physical, emotional, and financial -- on a great many Americans, we cannot allow the pandemic to rob us of our right to choose the path of our great Nation going forward.
About TFGON:
The Flag and General Officers' Network is an apolitical 501(c)(19) War Veterans Organization, consisting of approximately 1500 (mostly retired) admiral and generals from all the Nation's uniformed services, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). TFGON's mission is "to enable admirals and generals, committed to a lifetime of service, to promote a strong and principled nation." More information is available at https://www.flagandgeneralofficersnetwork.org
Robert Wray
