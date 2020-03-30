ADMIRALS AND GENERALS WEIGH IN ON COVID-19

TFGON Logo

Organization of 1,500 senior military leaders offers advice and support.

Like so many brave men and women who don the cloth of our nation, our members have endured numerous crises throughout their long military careers” — Robert Wray, President of TFGON

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flag and General Officers Network (TFGON), representing 1,500 generals and admirals from all the nations uniformed services, today issued the following statement on the current COVID-19 crisis:We, an organization representing 1,500 retired generals and admirals of the US Uniformed Services, with some 50,000 years of service to our Nation, want to pass the following to our fellow citizens:First, take this ongoing crisis very seriously, and do your part to adhere to the public health rules and recommendations being promulgated by our civilian leadership. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Stay home. Don't hoard supplies. Stay informed. ( www.cdc.gov/coronavirus Second, do more than your mere duty as a citizen. Volunteer. Innovate. Donate to reputable charities. Give blood. Call those seniors or disabled who are isolated at home. Deliver supplies to those in need. Step up-- do what Americans have always done in times of crisis.Third, we, the members of The Flag and General Officers Network, spread out all across America, are standing by to do our part, as best we can, to provide help in our respective communities. If we can support response efforts in any way, we're ready.Finally, having endured and served through daunting crises both here and abroad, we have full faith and confidence that we as a Nation will persevere, and that this crisis too will pass."“Like so many brave men and women who don the cloth of our nation, our members have endured numerous crises throughout their long military careers,” said Robert Wray, President of TFGON, and a retired Navy Rear Admiral. “We understand that we are but one small voice in this national conversation. But we want to assure our fellow citizens that, while COVID-19 has presented us with an unprecedented challenge, we as a nation will be okay, and that we’ll get through it together.”[The Flag and General Officers Network is a non-profit, apolitical 501(c)(19) War Veterans Organization , based in Washington DC. Its membership is comprised of approximately 1,500 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the United States Public Health Service, most of whom are retired from active duty.]###If you would like more information, please contact Admiral Wray at 401-474-7079, or e-mail president@flagandgeneralofficers.org, or visit our website, www.flagandgeneralofficers.org



