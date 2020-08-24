2020-08-24 14:59:44.447 Monett Woman Claims $50,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-08-24 14:59:44.447

Kelsey Paternostro of Monett claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Pack & Go, 310 S. Kyler St., in Monett.

“Treasure Hunt” is a $3 ticket that went on sale Dec. 30, 2019. More than $3.8 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game, including one more top prize of $50,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in Barry County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $600,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.8 million went to education programs in the county.