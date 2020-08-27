Charlotte Hearn Joins Infotools as Business Development Lead, Europe
Experienced market research executive will continue to grow Infotools' presence and generate new business in the European region
We’ve seen a big increase in demand, especially in the European region, for insights solutions that can contribute to operational efficiencies. ”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has added Charlotte Hearn to its U.K. team as Business Development Lead in Europe. Adoption of Infotools services and solutions is growing quickly among European market research agencies and corporate teams who are seeking to boost their speed and quality of insights.
— Geoff Lowe, Infotools
Hearn will be instrumental in continuing to generate new business relationships in the region, including implementation of Harmoni, the Infotools platform for data harmonization, interrogation, visualization and socialization.
"We’ve seen a big increase in demand, especially in the European region, for insights solutions that can contribute to operational efficiencies," said Geoff Lowe, Executive Director of Infotools. "Charlotte’s past work in the region, combined with her market research and SaaS sales experience and her engaging personality, give her the skills to understand and respond to researchers’ insight-reporting needs and challenges. She’s the perfect addition to our European team."
Prior to joining Infotools, Hearn spent a decade working at MRDC Software, specializing in the supply of software products and services to the market research industry. She began her time there as a sales associate, quickly working her way up to run all new business and key accounts for the company in the Southeast Asia and U.K. markets.
Hearn said, "I am very excited to be joining such a great team and ready for this new challenge. There are exciting times ahead for Harmoni with some great new features on the way. I’m looking forward to showing it to researchers and research buyers who are ready to digitally transform their insights."
About Infotools
Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with the services of data experts who can drive research design, data harmonization, insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique and large research agencies such as Ipsos, Nielsen and DIG Insights. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.
