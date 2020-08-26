Friday Will be Fabulous in Bend’s Old Mill District as Sephora Opens New Store and Regal Cinemas Reopens for Business
The Old Mill District in Bend, Oregon is excited to welcome Sephora to its growing list of retailers, and also to announce that Regal Cinemas will reopen
Friday will be a big day at Old Mill District. We are thrilled that the prestigious Sephora brand chose Old Mill District for its first storefront in Central Oregon.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Old Mill District in Bend, Oregon is excited to welcome prestige omni-retailer Sephora to its growing list of retailers, and to announce that Regal Cinemas will reopen that same day, Friday, August 28. Sephora will be located at 425 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 302 on the river side of the Old Mill District. Regal Cinemas will reopen for business and will follow a wide range of new health and safety practices based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
— Carrie Ramoz, Marketing Director, Old Mill District
"Friday will be a big day at Old Mill District," said Carrie Ramoz, Marketing Director for the Old Mill District. "We are thrilled that the prestigious Sephora brand chose Old Mill District for its first storefront in Central Oregon. And what better way to kick off the weekend than by hitting a movie at Regal Cinemas after some shopping!"
Sephora’s operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To learn more about Sephora in the Old Mill District, visit: https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/shops/sephora/.
Regal Cinemas will screen new movies Mulan, Tenet, The New Mutants and Black Widow at regular ticket prices. Several classic movies will be available to view at only five dollars per ticket, including Beverly Hills Cops, the Jurassic Park series, the Rambo series, the Lord of the Rings trilogy and more. The State of Oregon Phase 2 reopening guidelines require tickets to be purchased in advance online at RegMovies.com, with full safety details available at https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/corona-virus-response. Regal Old Mill, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend OR, Regal Media Line, 865-925-9539.
About Sephora Americas
Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in its community. Guided by company values and a longstanding champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, Sephora is committed to fostering a culture of belonging for all, where everyone is included. The Sephora retail concept is rooted in presenting clients with the most curated product assortment featuring over 400 brands, an innovative store design and expertly trained beauty advisors. Additionally, all stores are powered by 100% renewable energy, helping to reduce the retailer’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and underscoring its commitment to the planet via its Sephora Stands sustainability program. For more information, visit: Sephora and follow @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email pr@sephora.com.
About Regal
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, with 7, 211 screens, 549 theaters in 41 states, American Samoa, D.C., Guam and Saipan.
About the Old Mill District
One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com
