LoginRadius Brings Robust Authentication and Greater Ease of Access to C-Quence's Consumers
Consumer identity leader backs the digital insurer to draw on the latest authentication standards and offer frictionless onboarding experiences
For C-Quence, it was not only important to provide consumers with the best onboarding experience, but also to secure their digital identities.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading provider of trusted consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution, is happy to announce its latest service implementation for C-Quence Technologies Limited, a UK-based insurtech MGA.
C-Quence offers a transformative way of trading and servicing mid-market commercial insurance. The company makes it easier for brokers to deliver sophisticated commercial insurance at a lower cost quickly, and with enhanced service levels.
C-Quence's need for a robust, intuitive, and accessible authentication for all its consumers made it approach LoginRadius, alongside minimal human intervention, to secure consumer identities.
On authentication, Elliot Biggs, the Chief Information Officer of C-Quence said, "The less we hear about it, the more satisfied we are. After using LoginRadius, we do not see the authentication process as a barrier at all."
“As C-Quence onboarded our unique identity platform, we combined ease of access with higher levels of security that’s in line with global compliance requirements. In addition, we laid out a fully customizable authentication page and conducted implementation in an unprecedented manner. Undoubtedly, we came out winners—once again."
Following the deployment of LoginRadius on the front-end, C-Quence now offers simplified sign up and sign in experience for consumers.
Also, the implementation of LoginRadius Cloud Directory APIs allows the digital insurer to automate searches within their portal and offer better customer service.
LoginRadius has published a case study to highlight C-Quence's experience. It is available on the LoginRadius official website.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience and win consumer trust.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion users worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
