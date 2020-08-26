U.S.: Inside virus-era Supreme Court

National Law Journal

Michael Francisco clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch until July 17 this past term, an unusually late departure caused by the scrambled court calendar resulting from the pandemic.

A month later, on Aug. 17, Francisco began his new job as a partner at McGuireWoods in Washington. Francisco, formerly a private practitioner and assistant Colorado solicitor general, believes he is the first Supreme Court clerk from the last term to start a new law firm job.

In a recent interview, Francisco described the unusual twists and turns at the closed-down court.

