Railroad Crossing Replacement on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 339 (Mifflin Nescopeck Highway) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement.

On Monday, August 31 through Friday, September 4, the Mifflin Nescopeck Highway will be closed between Market Street in Mifflinville, Columbia County and Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing just west of the Route 339 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Rd) intersection. A detour is in place using Route 11.

Work includes removing the existing concrete crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 4, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magabaker@pa.gov.