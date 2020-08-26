Potter County Bridge Replacement to Start Monday

​Coudersport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace a Potter County bridge is set to begin Monday, August 31. The bridge spans a tributary of Pine Creek along Route 1001 (Sweden Hill Road) in Ulysses Township. Replacing the structure will remove it from Potter County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The bridge is scheduled to close Monday, August 31. A detour using Route 449 and Route 6 will be in place for approximately 30 days.

The bridge was built in 1941. It is 35-feet long and carries an average of 184 vehicles per day.

Overall work includes demolishing the existing bridge, replacing it with a concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to reopen the bridge by the end of September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

L.C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville, NY is the contractor on this $768,000 job. Drivers are urged to move through work zones with caution, follow detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

