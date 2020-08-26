North Texas Jellystone Park™ Has New Cabin Styles Available

One of the nation’s most exciting family getaway places has unveiled new cabin styles that are available just in time for your upcoming family getaway.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ announced today that they now have new cabin styles available.

Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park,™ said the first cabin style now available is the Suite 2-Bedroom Vacation Cabin.

“These new cabins sleep a family of up to eight people,” Purviance revealed, before adding, “There are two bedrooms, each with a queen-size bed, and two sets of bunk beds.”

The bunks, according to Purviance, are located in an alcove outside the bedrooms. Each cabin has a full kitchen, dishwasher, washer/dryer, large granite bar top, and living area to accommodate everyone in your group. Each cabin has a private bathroom with a tub/shower.

“These cabins are one of the newest rental units designed for families visiting North Texas Jellystone Park,™” Purviance said.

Purviance went on to note that the“Suite” 2- Bedroom Vacation Cabins are located on a single level but in a two-story building. The upper-level cabins are accessible via stairs.

The second new cabin style now available to rent is the Suite 2-Story 2-Bedroom Vacation Cabin.

“These new two-story/two-bedroom cabins sleep a family of up to eight people,” Purviance said. “There are two bedrooms, upstairs, each with a queen-size bed. In addition, there are two sets of bunk beds.”

One set of bunks is located on the lower floor and the second inside one of the upstairs bedrooms. There is a full bathroom downstairs with a tub/shower. There’s also a half-bath upstairs.

In addition, each two-story/two-bedroom cabin has a full kitchen, dishwasher, large granite bar top, and living area to accommodate your group.

These cabins, according to Purviance, are designed for families visiting and are just one more reason to plan a getaway to North Texas Jellystone.™

Purviance invited one and all to “Come experience the latest addition to our “Glamping” experience choices,” For more information, please visit https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/about-us/ and https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/blog/.

About North Texas Jellystone Park

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

Marcie Purviance

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States

Phone: 817-386-8004

Source: North Texas Jellystone ParkTM