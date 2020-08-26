Ga. Chief Justice Harold D. Melton is Closing Keynote for 2020 Forum
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton is the closing keynote speaker of the 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum on Thursday, August 27.
Register now for 'A Constitution Conversation,' Thursday on Zoom
There is no better time than now for a discussion of the constitutional considerations as the nation and Georgia work to adapt to the pandemic and its challenges.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum, the first virtual Forum hosted by the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, ends Thursday, August 27, with “A Constitution Conversation,” featuring closing keynote speaker Harold D. Melton, Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.
— Georgia Public Policy Foundation
The event begins at 11 a.m. on Zoom. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required and participants must have a verified Zoom account. Register here.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions on gatherings, the Foundation opted to host the 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum – held in-person since 2010 – as a series of Zoom sessions.
The series, which began July 15, featured six policy panel sessions, on education, the budget, land use and transportation, the economy, housing, and healthcare, with experts offering ideas on major issues expected to see action in the upcoming session. The opening keynote was “An Education Conversation” with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
All sessions are available for viewing and sharing on the Foundation’s YouTube channel at https://cutt.ly/GPPF2020Forum.
The theme this year is “Wisdom, Justice, Adaptation,” a play on the state motto: “Wisdom, Justice, Moderation.” With change the constant in this “new normal” caused by COVID-19, there is no better time than now for a discussion of the constitutional considerations as the nation and Georgia work to adapt to the pandemic and its challenges.
ABOUT HAROLD D. MELTON: Appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court in 2005 by Gov. Sonny Perdue, Melton has served as Chief Justice of Georgia’s highest court since September 4, 2018. Before joining the Supreme Court, he was Executive Counsel to Governor Perdue, representing the Governor on legal issues covering the entire scope of state government. Before that, he spent 11 years in the Georgia Department of Law under two Attorneys General. Prior to leaving to join the Governor’s Office, he served as Section Leader over the Consumer Interests Division. Melton received a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia. The native of Washington, D.C., grew up in East Point and Marietta and lives in Atlanta with his wife, Kimberly, and their three children.
ABOUT THE GEORGIA PUBLIC POLICY FOUNDATION: Established in 1991, the Foundation is a trusted, independent resource for voters and elected officials, providing actionable solutions to real-life problems by bringing people together.
