The incredible achievements of award-winning entrepreneur, speaker and CEO Didi Wong
EINPresswire.com/ -- Didi Wong has an unbelievably impressive resume: she is a speaker, an executive television producer, a business and speaking mentor, the best-selling author of “Success Breakthroughs”, and an angel investor. Born in Hong Kong, raised in England, and currently living in Los Angeles, Didi has made her mark on every profession and part of the globe she has touched.
But she doesn’t just do a lot – she does it all exceptionally well. The many awards she has to her name speak to the quality of her work, one of the most prestigious being the highest level award for “Women of the Decade for Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital”, which she received from the Women Economic Forum. Other accolades include an award of “Achievements, Recognition and Excellence by the National Council of Women” from the Egyptian Government, and the “Certificate of Recognition” from the Mayor of Los Angeles.
Her immense success makes her the perfect person to inspire and uplift ambitious entrepreneurs, and she is the CEO of an organisation dedicated to doing just that. The Yes Academy is a results-driven mentorship program, through which Didi helps her clients with their confidence, connections and cashflow, passing on the lessons she herself had to learn to get to the very top of her game. She does something similar as a speaker, too, which she has had the honour of doing at the United Nations for the Global Entrepreneurship Initiative, and the Think and Grow Rich Legacy World Tour.
As a result of her many incredible achievements, in 2021 she is due to be knighted as Lady Didi, during which she will join the the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and St. Helen of Spain. With this new title, she is entrusted to further Royal initiatives, both domestically and internationally.
While her accolades are impressive in and of themselves, her boundless confidence and positivity also serve as an inspiration. In fact, in March 2020, Oprah Magazine described her “positive energy and optimism” as “contagious”, and her driven and spirited nature is felt by all who meet her.
Didi Wong
