Credit360 Launches Business Credit Program

One of the nation's finest companies in personal and business credit solutions has launched a new credit program that's specifically designed for businesses.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Credit360 announced today that it has officially launched its Business Credit Program.

"Our Business Credit Program works directly with small business owners to help them get approved for new business funding and business line of credit options," said Andre Coakley, Founder & CEO of Credit360, a company with an elite team of credit experts that know exactly what techniques will assist individuals and businesses with increasing their credit scores to meet their goals.

Credit360’s specialized credit repair processes, credit expertise, and guaranteed customer service, company representatives say, make it the best in the industry.

Coakley explained that the individual business credit record is the primary way that companies evaluate whether to do business with a particular company - and on what terms.

Business credit includes a variety of data points about your business, such as the date it started, the skills and experience of your top leaders, the number of employees, and annual sales. This type of information, Coakley noted, is listed in the business' credit profile, along with scores and ratings that are derived from the business' past behavior to predict its future behavior.

"We have relationships with a number of business financing institutions and know each of their individual requirements and criteria, so we can help you become eligible for the best business line of credit as quickly as possible," Coakley revealed, before adding, "Don't let a bad business credit score or other factors prevent you from gaining access to the business funding you need most."

The types of credit that Credit 360 can help businesses access include:

• Store Business Credit with Dell, Apple, Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, BP, Chevron, Home Depot, Lowes, Staples, Office Depot, Ikea, and with most other major retailers.

• Fleet Credit for fuel and auto vehicle repairs for your primary vehicle, and a fleet of commercial vehicles.

• Cash Credit including Visa and MasterCard accounts you can use in most locations worldwide

• Auto Vehicle Financing to purchase or lease your primary vehicle or a fleet of vehicles in your business.

For more information, please visit www.credit360.biz/about-us and https://www.credit360.biz/blog

About Credit 360

Credit360 was established to assist individuals in restoring their personal credit and in offering a complete line of business credit solutions. Credit360 is a financial services firm specializing in credit restoration and business consulting services.

