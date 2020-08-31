Learn & Play Montessori Announces Launch of Online Kindergarten Pods for Virtual Kindergarten
Learn and Play Montessori is a best-in-class provider of Montessori-based preschools online. The company is announcing a post on learning pods.
Kindergarten pods are an exciting new concept in kindergarten education.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, and online, is proud to announce a new post on the concept of kindergarten pods taught the Montessori way. "Pods" are when a small group of parents and their children get together to organize structured learning following best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The company is announcing its own kindergarten pods strategy, now available for parents seeking online or virtual kindergarten as well as "blended" kindergarten options for parents in the East Bay.
— Harpreet Grewal
"Kindergarten pods are an exciting new concept in kindergarten education," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "We're using the pods concept as we break out children into stable, small groups and follow all protocols. We also offer online kindergarten options that are compatible with pods."
Parents who want to learn more about kindergarten pods can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/learning-pods/ and read the post. Parents who want to learn more about online kindergarten options can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/online-kindergarten/. That page explains how the company is using Montessori methods to build out a best-in-class online kindergarten program. Indeed, parents can choose from face-to-face kindergarten in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, online options for a virtual kindergarten experience (open to anyone in the United States), and blended options which combine online and face-to-face. The school even works with local school districts so that kids can combine public kindergarten in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin with the school's program. In this way, harried parents can offload some of their teaching responsibilities onto the school and yet stay compliant with state and local preschool or kindergarten curricula. The goal is to give parents (and children) choices during these chaotic times, yet keep them learning.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten, in not only Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon but also in nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as well as Walnut Creek.
Learn and Play Montessori
Media Relations
https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here