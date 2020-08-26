TensorIoT SafetyVisor Bolsters Workplace Safety
AI Vision Solution Protects Workers and Clients
Leveraging the power and scalability of AWS IoT and Machine Learning services, we’re able quickly deploy a solution to help companies keep their employees and customers safe.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT is proud to announce their latest innovation, SafetyVisor, an easy-to-use computer vision solution that monitors work environments for CDC and OSHA compliance.
— Charles Burden, Head of Business Development at TensorIoT
TensorIoT leveraged state-of-the-art IoT and Machine Learning systems from Amazon Web Services to develop a computer vision and IoT sensor-based solution designed to help keep employees & customers safe. SafetyVisor features include Mask Detection, Social Distance monitoring, and high traffic area monitoring and notification for targeted cleaning.
Charles Burden, Head of Business Development at TensorIoT said “Leveraging the power and scalability of AWS IoT and Machine Learning services, we’re able quickly deploy a solution to help companies keep their employees and customers safe” about the company’s latest solution.
SafetyVisor provides enterprise grade performance, scalability and security in a low-cost package powered by AWS. The solution hooks into a business's existing camera feeds and wireless sensors with no special training necessary and can be adapting to include thermal imaging to check for fever and PPE usage. To learn how SafetyVisor can enhance your business with upgraded health protection, contact TensorIoT at contact@tensoriot.com or visit https://www.safetyvisor.ai.
About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an Advanced Consulting Partner with the AWS Partner Network (APN) with competencies in IoT, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT and Retail. The company also has multiple AWS IoT Service delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia, the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
