MITCHELL BOWMAN AND THE RESULTS TEAM LEAVES COLDWELL BANKER JOINS SIMPLIHŌM

MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Results Team Switches Brokers from Coldwell Banker to simpliHŌM

The Results Team is making a move, after a 33-year relationship with Coldwell Banker, the Results Team makes a move to simpliHŌM.

Murfreesboro Real Estate services provider, The Results Team, has announced they have switched brokers from Coldwell Banker to simpliHŌM. The announcement comes following a 33-year-long relationship with the brokerage firm.

The Results Team story began in 1987 as the founder, Mitchell Bowman, ventured into the real estate industry. Mitchell’s success provoked the need to establish a team. In the 1990’s, Bowman set out to build this team by hiring a transaction coordinator and bringing on several independent agents. He later named the team, The Results Team, Coldwell Banker Snow & Wall. Over the last decade, the team has won numerous awards including Coldwell Banker’s Top Sales Team of the Year for the last 10 years.

Commenting on the decision to switch brokers, Bowman explained: “Making the move from Coldwell Banker to simpliHŌM was a very difficult decision because Coldwell Banker is a great organization. Our strategic partnership with one of the top local builders in Rutherford County, Michael’s Homes, has put us in a unique and favourable position in the marketplace. After reviewing the tools and systems that simpliHŌM offered, we felt strongly that they can help us stay ahead in this competitive industry. Sometimes change is challenging, but we are very excited to see what the future holds at simpliHŌM.”

Established in 2018, simpliHŌM is a real estate broker committed to simplifying life for clients and realtors. The company employs a People First Approach, while leveraging technology for ultimate transparency throughout the process.

The Results Team is comprised of a group of dynamic real estate professionals dedicated to serving and meeting the needs of their clients. Over the years, the team has established a solid reputation for delivering high quality customer service under the guidance of their 5 laws: Law of Value, Law of Compensation, Law of Influence, Law of Authenticity and the Law of Receptivity.

For further information or to engage the services of The Results Team, visit: www.theresultsteamtn.com.

